a year ago
Spain's Rajoy says will keep negotiating with Socialists if he fails in votes
August 29, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Spain's Rajoy says will keep negotiating with Socialists if he fails in votes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday he would continue to negotiate with the Socialists over forming a government if he fails to win a majority in confidence votes in parliament this week.

"I will keep trying (to gain the Socialists' support), now, after the first vote and if it were necessary after the second," Rajoy told reporters.

If Rajoy fails to reach an absolute majority of 176 seats in the vote on Wednesday, there will be a second vote on Friday in which a simple majority would suffice. If Rajoy cannot win a majority in either vote, a two-month period will begin during which parties can again try to form a government. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
