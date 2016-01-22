FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Socialists to try to form "progressive" government
January 22, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Socialists to try to form "progressive" government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Friday said he would do everything that is needed to try to form a government of “progressive forces” in Spain if and when acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy fails to obtain the confidence of the parliament.

Sanchez reiterated after meeting King Felipe that it was Rajoy’s obligation to first try to obtain a majority and that the socialist party would vote against him, therefore ruling out again a German-style ‘grand coalition.’

“We will wait for Mr Rajoy to present himself and if he fails, the socialist party will do what it needs to do to form a government of change, progressive and reformist,” Sanchez told a news conference. (Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez and Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
