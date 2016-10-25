FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Spain's parliament to begin debate on granting Rajoy new term on Wednesday
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 3:45 PM / 10 months ago

Spain's parliament to begin debate on granting Rajoy new term on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spain's parliament will begin discussing acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bid for a second term in office on Wednesday, the house speaker said on Tuesday.

Speaker Ana Pastor said the debate would continue on Thursday but did not confirm that a first parliamentary vote on whether to give the conservative prime minister another term would be held that day, as is widely expected.

If Rajoy fails to secure an absolute majority, falling short of the 176 votes required in a 350-seat lower house, a second vote would be held within 48 hours where he would only need to win a simple majority.

The Socialist party agreed on Sunday to abstain in a second vote to enable a Rajoy-led minority government. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Amanda Calvo and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.