MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Popular said on Monday it planned to make its 2.5 billion euro ($3.22 billion) share issue by the middle of November.

“We expect to launch the share increase in the next five weeks, probably by mid-November,” said Chief Finance Officer Jacobo Gonzalez-Robatto.

The bank also said it was not planning to make any acquisitions in the short-term.