Spain's Popular to make 48 mln euros from loan portfolio sale

MADRID, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Banco Popular said on Friday it would make an estimated gross gain of 48 million euros ($62.8 million)from the sale of a troubled consumer loans portfolio.

The bank confirmed earlier this week it had sold a 1.14 billion euro batch of loans to a consortium of international investors.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday that the bank was set book a gain of over 30 million euros from the sale.

Few portfolio sales on this scale have been sealed recently in Spain, although bankers said such deals were beginning to pick up now that lenders had provisioned against big losses on distressed assets. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane)