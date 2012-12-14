FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Popular to make 48 mln euros from loan portfolio sale
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 14, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Popular to make 48 mln euros from loan portfolio sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Banco Popular said on Friday it would make an estimated gross gain of 48 million euros ($62.8 million)from the sale of a troubled consumer loans portfolio.

The bank confirmed earlier this week it had sold a 1.14 billion euro batch of loans to a consortium of international investors.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday that the bank was set book a gain of over 30 million euros from the sale.

Few portfolio sales on this scale have been sealed recently in Spain, although bankers said such deals were beginning to pick up now that lenders had provisioned against big losses on distressed assets. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.