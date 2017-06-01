FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Banco Popular lining up plan to raise capital - report
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 1, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 3 months ago

Banco Popular lining up plan to raise capital - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Banco Popular has asked Deutsche Bank to come up with a plan for the troubled Spanish lender to raise capital after its previous adviser Morgan Stanley stepped down, El Confidencial reported on Thursday.

Popular is testing investor appetite for a capital increase of between 4 billion and 5 billion euros ($4.5 billion-$5.6 billion) if its plans to find a merger partner falter, the online newspaper said, citing anonymous sources.

Representatives for Banco Popular, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the El Confidencial report.

European banking watchdog, the Single Resolution Board (SRB), has warned European Union officials that Popular may need to be liquidated if it fails to find a buyer, an EU official told Reuters.

Popular, which has been unable to sell 37 billion euros of soured property loans fast enough, is racing to find a partner after Economy Minister Luis de Guindos closed the door last month to a public bailout, while a capital increase has faced resistance from existing shareholders.

The bank has said previously it could extend a June 10 deadline for binding takeover offers.

At 0819 GMT, Popular shares were down 8.2 percent at a record low of 0.559 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; additional reporting by Jose Elías Rodríguez; writing by Paul Day; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.