FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Popular sells life insurance portfolio-source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
July 12, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Popular sells life insurance portfolio-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular will book a 21-million-euro ($27.4 million) profit from the sale of the life insurance portfolio of its Pastor Vida arm, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

Popular is shedding assets to boost its capital and return to profit after reporting massive losses last year when the government forced crippled lenders to book provisions to cover bad investments made during a decade-long property boom.

The portfolio will be sold for 50 million euros ($65.2 million) to the jointly held Allianz-Popular group and the deal will boost the lender’s core capital, a measure of solvency, by 45 million euros, the source said.

Allianz Popular, 60 percent owned by Europe’s biggest insurer Allianz, will takes on Popular’s life and risk insurance portfolios as well as pension funds as part of the deal, the source also said.

Popular declined to comment.

$1 = 0.7668 euros Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.