9 months ago
Spain's Banco Popular in talks for potential merger - report
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
December 1, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

Spain's Banco Popular in talks for potential merger - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Popular is in talks with larger rival BBVA and others on a potential merger, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday without citing sources.

Popular's shares have fallen over 70 percent since the beginning of the year as shareholders have expressed unhappiness with Chairman Angel Ron's plan to separate off its problem property assets.

No one at Popular or BBVA was immediately available to comment on the report.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
