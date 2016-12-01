Spain's Banco Popular in talks for potential merger - report

MADRID, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Popular is in talks with larger rival BBVA and others on a potential merger, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday without citing sources.
Popular's shares have fallen over 70 percent since the beginning of the year as shareholders have expressed unhappiness with Chairman Angel Ron's plan to separate off its problem property assets.
No one at Popular or BBVA was immediately available to comment on the report.
