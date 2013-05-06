FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Popular bank to group five shares in one in reverse split
May 6, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Popular bank to group five shares in one in reverse split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular on Monday said it was planning a reverse split of its shares to reduce volatility in their trading, in an operation that will group together five old shares to every new one.

The bank said a 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) capital hike it resorted to last year to cope with steep provisions against real estate losses had pushed its share price well below one euro, an unattractive level for investors. Popular shares were flat at 0.59 at 0730GMT. ($1 = 0.7624 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Sarah White)

