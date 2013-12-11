Spain's Popular raises capital, buys stake in Mexico's BX+

MADRID, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Banco Popular said on Wednesday it would carry out a capital increase of up to 450 million euros and use the cash obtained to buy a stake in Mexican financial group BX+ and boost its core capital ratio.

The bank said the capital hike, worth about 6 percent of its shares, would be subscribed by shareholders in BX+ and other Mexican business people while it will buy a 24.9 percent stake in BX+ for about 97 million euros ($134 million).

Trading in Popular shares was suspended at around 1340 GMT. It will resume at 1430 GMT, Spain’s stock market regulator said in a separate statement.