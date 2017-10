MADRID, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Popular has sold a 1.14 billion euro ($1.49 billion) portfolio of troubled consumer loans to a consortium of international investors, the bank said on Thursday.

Nordic distressed debt group Lindorff and funds advised by financial services-focused private equity firm Anacap bought the portfolio, Popular said in a statement. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah White)