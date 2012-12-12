FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Popular sells 1 bln eur consumer loan portfolio
December 12, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Popular sells 1 bln eur consumer loan portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Popular has sold a 1.143 billion euro ($1.49 billion) portfolio of troubled consumer loans to two international investors, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Nordic distressed debt group Lindorff and financial services-focused private equity firm Anacap bought the portfolio, according to the source.

It was not immediately clear what price the investors had paid for the package of loans. The portfolio had already been largely provisioned for. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah White, editing by Clare Kane)

