FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Popular sells property management unit to U.S. funds
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Popular sells property management unit to U.S. funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular said on Monday it had agreed to sell its property management unit to U.S. based investment firms Kennedy Wilson and Varde Partners, though it will retain a minority stake in the business.

Popular, which did not disclose financial details of the deal, said it would close in the coming weeks.

The unit, which manages around 15.8 billion euros ($21 billion) of property-related loans and repossessed real estate, will be run by a new group controlled by Kennedy Wilson and Varde Partners, in which Popular will also participate, the bank said. ($1 = 0.7394 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.