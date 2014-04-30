Spain's Popular posts Q1 profit down 40 pct

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular, the country’s fifth biggest bank by market value, on Wednesday said net profit fell 40 percent to 63 million euros in the first quarter compared to a year ago, as its net lending income fell more than expected.

Popular, which like peers is recovering from a deep recession and a prolonged property market slump, still beat analysts’ expectations for a 55-million-euro net profit in a Reuters poll. It made nearly five times as much in net gains from trading as a year ago.

Popular’s net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, dropped 6 percent to 549 million euros compared to the first three months of 2013. Analysts’ averaged predictions had put NII at 581 million euros in the period.