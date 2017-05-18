FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's lower house of parliament approves port reform proposal
May 18, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 3 months ago

Spain's lower house of parliament approves port reform proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - Spain's lower house of parliament narrowly passed a long-delayed reform of port operations on Thursday, bringing regulation closer to that of the European Union though the overhaul has been slammed by unions which have threatened widespread strikes.

The decree, which was rejected the first time it was given to legislators in March, aims to liberalise hiring in a sector strictly controlled by the unions and comes after months of fines by the EU for not adhering to European regulation. (Reporting by Paul Day, Editing by Sarah White)

