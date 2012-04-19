Iberian buybacks can shrug off Spanish fears

* Banks adopt new strategies after poor take up of previous tenders

LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - The success of three peripheral ABS buybacks announced this week will likely be dependent on the structure of the offerings rather than fears about peripheral credit, despite the rollercoaster backdrop ride in Spanish sovereign credit.

Spanish sovereign five-year CDS hit a record high of 520bp on Monday this week, following a 70bp widening since Easter. However, dealers insist this will have little impact on appetite for the ABS tenders which comprise a repeat performance from Banco BPI, a 33 line offer from Santander, and a mixed ABS and Cedulas buyback from Caja Laboral Popular.

“Conditions in the Spanish ABS market have been challenging for so long that a re-emergence of sovereign stress won’t change views,” said a liability management dealer.

“Investors will have been sitting on their bonds for some time, and the sovereign will have little impact on what they think they’re worth,” he added.

Spanish collateral performance continues to deteriorate. Fitch said on Thursday that repossessed Spanish homes were selling for only 48% of original value at mortgage origination -so these tenders do present nervous investors an opportunity to offload risk.

CHANGE OF APPROACH

Santander is offering to buy EUR750m across 16 senior and 17 mezzanine tranches. It has adopted the unmodified Dutch auction format, in which investors tender at any price above the minimum, and Santander can choose whether or not to accept them at the price. It does not then have to disclose details of the offer to the market, or to harmonise levels across investors.

Bankia used the format for its tender, announced mid-March, and broke the trend of dismal take-ups that had dogged peripheral banks’ buybacks since the beginning of the year.

It accepted EUR1.37bn, versus BPI’s paltry EUR149m, EUR46m for Banco Popular, EUR38m for Banco Mare Nostrum, and EUR87m for Cajamar (which also went for unmodified Dutch).

“We suspect that this tender by Santander may also be well received,” Dipesh Mehta, ABS analyst at Barclays said in a note.

John Cavanagh, head of EMEA liability management at Bank of America Merrill Lynch argues that this strategy is becoming the method of choice.

“We’ve seen the market experiment a bit with different tender strategies, but it now seems to be gravitating towards the unmodified Dutch auction approach,” he said.

LIQUIDITY HINDRANCE

The poor liquidity in peripheral ABS is probably the biggest factor affecting the success of a tender.

“ABS holdings can be stickier and less visible than, say, bank capital bonds. Some are locked up in buy and hold as well as less actively managed portfolios, which results in there not always being a market consensus on fair value,” said Cavanagh.

This means some investors will tender at unrealistic prices, since bonds may be marked at par and there are few observable price points. In other cases, it may mean dealers have to work hard simply to find the bonds. For instance, bad bank portfolios might not be actively managed but held in run-off by an administrator.

Investors stashing bonds in legacy portfolios may also be unwilling to recognise losses if the bonds are market at par. One LM dealer reported several investors offering a minimum price of par in previous peripheral tenders.

“With many of these bonds held on legacy books, combined with some investors having a limited level of loss budgeted for the year, these investors preferred to budget their ”loss allocation“ for other transactions,” said Mehta, referring to the BPI tender.

The Santander offer acknowledges these constraints, by publishing minimum prices for the more liquid senior notes, but not for the smaller, illiquid mezzanine notes.

OFFER TERMS

On Tuesday BPI announced a tender of the same Douro RMBS bonds it targeted in January when it got only 7% of the outstanding. However, this time it is concentrating efforts on the senior notes and raising the bid seven to ten points, offering 75% for Douro No. 1 A notes, 73% for Douro No. 2A2, and 72% for Douro No. 3A via BPI, Citi and Deutsche bank.

One LM dealer suggested that BPI was only opting for the fixed price format again because its previous failed tender had given it good visibility on where it could meet investor expectations.

Mehta noted that the “timing of this tender is better, and comes also at a time when concerns over peripheral Europe are again on the increaseBut we believe the overall take-up may still disappoint BPI.”

Santander, meanwhile, established minimum prices of 70% to 97% for its buyback via dealer managers BAML, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Santander GBM.

Caja Laboral followed on Wednesday with a EUR250m offer for IM Caja Laboral 1 at 80%, alongside a EUR200m offer for IM Cedulas 2, 3 and IM Master Cedulas at 98%, 97% and 93%. It opted for modified Dutch auction through sole dealer BBVA. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson)