UPDATE 1-Spain, Portugal committed to budget consolidation

By Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves

PORTO, Portugal, May 9 (Reuters) - Spain and Portugal urged Greece on Wednesday to stick to its bailout programme and stay in the euro and promised to spare no effort in reducing their own budget deficits to ward off the growing euro zone debt crisis.

“I hope that Greece stays in the European Union and remains part of the euro project,” Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told journalists after a summit with his Portuguese counterpart, Pedro Passos Coelho.

Passos Coelho said the Greek election result was “worrying” and urged the country’s politicians to establish a government in order to follow the terms of Athens’ second bailout.

The two leaders’ meeting was aimed at boosting cooperation between the Iberian nations but it was dominated by the euro crisis, which they said could only be overcome if countries first fix their debts and then turn to focus on economic growth.

“Let us be very clear, there is no economic growth without budget consolidation,” said Passos Coelho, whose country is under a 78-billion-euro bailout and is the second most risky nation in the euro zone in terms of bond spreads.

Both Spain and Portugal’s bond yields have risen sharply this week as Athens’ crisis turned for the worse after its inconclusive election at the weekend.

Spanish 10-year bond yields jumped above 6 percent on Wednesday on concerns the country could force its ailing banks to raise new money to cover property loans. Portuguese bond yields are around 11.4 percent, up from last weeks’ lows of below 10 percent.

Financial sources said Spain’s government will demand that banks set aside 35 billion euros ($45 billion) against loans to the property sector, on top of 54 billion euros the banks are already provisioning.

“On Friday, we will deepen the process of cleaning up the banks,” Rajoy told the news conference when asked about measures for the sector.

Facing the euro crisis head on, Spain and Portugal’s leaders made clear their first priority was to reduce debts. But they also agreed that greater efforts must be made to boost economic growth in Europe.

“I would like to see Greece carry out the reforms and take the decisions which are often costly, as we know (in Spain and Portugal), but in the end they will improve the wellbeing and wealth of all citizens,” said Rajoy.

Spain and Portugal have carried out several similar reforms such as painful labour market changes which have made it easier to hire and fire workers.

Portugal is currently going through its worst recession since the 1970s and Spain entered into recession at the beginning of the year.

“I think that in the first place, not over-spending is a good policy,” said Rajoy. “In the second place, I think we need policies for growth in Europe and in our countries.”

“We have carried out structural reforms that do not produce effects in the short-term but that will produce effects in the future,” he said. “I think Europe should also follow this approach.”