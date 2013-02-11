FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish agency FADE sells 89 mln euros in bonds
#Credit Markets
February 11, 2013 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

Spanish agency FADE sells 89 mln euros in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE) has sold 89 million euros ($119 million) in a 2026 bond with a 5.75 percent coupon, according to information sent to the stock market regulator on Monday.

The bonds, designed to transfer debt accumulated by power companies to the state-backed institution, have been subscribed by BBVA, it said. They were priced at 98.107 with a yield of 5.957 percent.

Spanish utilities have a deficit of around 28 billion euros after years of regulated power rates that do not cover the costs of generating and distributing electricity in Spain. ($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
