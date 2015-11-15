FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Prisa to make rights issue worth 64 mln euros
November 15, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Prisa to make rights issue worth 64 mln euros

MADRID, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spanish media group Prisa said on Saturday it will make a rights issue worth 64 million euros ($69 million), to be fully subscribed by International Media Group.

International Media Group will acquire 6.4 million shares and will be designated two places on the Prisa board, the company said in a statement to the market regulator.

The issuance substitutes a 75-million-euro placement to the same company announced in February. ($1 = 0.9285 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
