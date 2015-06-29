FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Grupo Villar Mir to sell skyscraper in Madrid -sources
June 29, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Grupo Villar Mir to sell skyscraper in Madrid -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - Spanish privately-owned conglomerate Grupo Villar Mir has given a mandate to real estate consultants Aguirre Newman to sell one of Madrid’s tallest skyscrapers, Torre Espacio, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The tower, which has 57 floors and an available space of 56,250 meters square, is valued at between 400 million euros and 500 million euros ($446-557 million), two of the sources said.

Grupo Villar Mir and Aguirre Newman declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)

