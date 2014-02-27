FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Ortega to list property holdings worth 5 bln euros -media
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Ortega to list property holdings worth 5 bln euros -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega plans to list his property holdings in a real estate investment trust worth more than 5 billion euros ($6.83 billion), website El Confidencial reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The listing of Pontegadea Inmobiliaria is aimed at providing liquidity for Ortega’s heirs, El Confidencial said, and would group the assets in a vehicle known as a SOCIMI, a new instrument in Spain that offers tax perks.

Ortega, the founder of retail giant Inditex, has a 59 percent stake in the owner of the Zara fashion chain and is the world’s third-richest man.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last month that Ortega was interested in the sale of property company Realia. ($1 = 0.7317 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.