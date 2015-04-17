FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spain's Merlin says eyeing investment in Sacyr's Testa
#Financials
April 17, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spain's Merlin says eyeing investment in Sacyr's Testa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s Merlin Properties

* Says looking to make investments for around 1.95 billion euros ($2.1 billion), 170 million euros of which are already in the due diligence phase.

* Says has made some preliminary and non-binding offers, including in relation to Sacyr’s unit Testa Inmobiliaria as reported in Expansion newspaper.

* Expansion reported on Friday, citing sources close to the process, that Merlin had offered to buy a 30 percent stake in Testa. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
