FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ten of thousands march in Madrid against spending cuts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2012 / 11:35 AM / in 5 years

Ten of thousands march in Madrid against spending cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Spaniards marched in Madrid on Saturday in a protest against spending cuts and tax rises amid a gruelling recession.

Teachers, nurses and social services workers thronged the capital city one day after Spain said it would present new economic reforms at the end of September likely to contain more austerity measures.

The measures are seen as a precursor to an economic programme which Spain will have to implement in return for support from euro zone rescue funds and the European Central Bank to help lower its borrowing costs.

Demonstrators from all over Spain blew whistles and waved banners reading ‘Enough!’ and ‘They’re sinking the country’ to protest against spending cuts in health, education and social services.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.