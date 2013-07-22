Spain's PM to appear in Parliament over corruption scandal

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister on Monday said he would soon appear in Parliament to face questions over a corruption scandal that has dented his ruling People’s Party’s credibility and upset Spaniards as they go through deep cuts in social welfare.

“I have talked to the head of the parliament ... I will appear before the Parliament in order to give full explanations because I believe that’s where I should do it,” Rajoy told journalists during a joint news conference with Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta.

“This is where I will say everything I have to say on this issue,” Rajoy also said, adding that his appearance would be scheduled for the end of July or the beginning of August.