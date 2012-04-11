FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Rajoy urges cautious talk from EU leaders
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 6 years

Spain's Rajoy urges cautious talk from EU leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy asked other European Union leaders and policymakers on Wednesday to be more cautious when they talk about Spain.

“I wish to say the following with regard to some statements which have been made in the EU, and more explicitly last night by some EU leaders,” Rajoy told parliamentarians from his governing People’s Party

Media reports cited Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Monti as saying on Tuesday that Spain’s financial problems were the main reason for renewed tensions on debt markets in Europe.

“We hope that they assume their responsibilities and are more cautious in their statements,” Rajoy added. “We don’t talk about other countries. We wish other EU and euro zone countries the best. What is good for Spain is good for the euro zone.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.