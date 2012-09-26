FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Rajoy to seek bailout if yields too high for too long

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday said he was ready to seek a new rescue package for his troubled country but only if its debt financing costs remain too high for too long.

He also announced he would create a new independent fiscal institution to monitor Spain’s budget deficit- and debt-cutting efforts as part of a new set of structural reforms due to be unveiled on this week.

“I can assure you 100 percent that I would ask for this bailout,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

