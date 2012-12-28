FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain does not need European help for now says PM
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain does not need European help for now says PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Does not rule out asking for aid in future

* Applauds ECB’s bond buying pledge

* Warns Spaniards of tough year ahead

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday that Spain did not need to tap for now the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme for troubled euro zone governments but did not rule out asking for aid in the future.

Rajoy has faced pressure from Spain’s international partners -- including the European Commission, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) -- to seek a European Union bailout. He has resisted so far, helped by an easing of the euro zone debt crisis.

“We are not thinking of asking the European Central Bank to intervene and buy bonds in the secondary market,” he said at a news conference in Madrid. “But we can’t rule it out in the future.”

Rajoy has been able to delay a rescue because the ECB’s pledge to intervene in the market and support Spanish bond prices has brought down Spain’s borrowing costs since the summer.

He praised the ECB’s move on Friday.

“I think it has been a very significant decision. It has had a calming effect on the markets,” he said.

But Rajoy’s delaying tactics are risky at a time when the Spanish economy is contracting sharply, with 25 percent unemployment. Some market commentators believe Spain’s finances could spiral into chaos if it is forced to seek a bailout due to a sudden deterioration in bond markets.

Spain’s country risk, the premium bondholders demand to buy Spanish 10-year benchmark bonds over German benchmarks, was around 400 basis points on Friday, well off highs of above 600 in July.

Rajoy warned Spaniards of a tough year ahead, especially the first half, but said he hoped to see some improvement in the second half of 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.