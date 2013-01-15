FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish PM wants strong economies to boost growth - FT interview
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 5 years ago

Spanish PM wants strong economies to boost growth - FT interview

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that euro zone creditor countries should do more to stimulate growth, in an interview with London’s Financial Times.

“When there is a need for growth, those who are able to implement growth policies should do it,” he said, in comments published on the FT website on Tuesday.

“What is clear is that you cannot ask Spain to adopt expansionary policies at this time. But those countries that can, should.”

He also reiterated that for now Spain did not need to tap the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programme for troubled economies, but did not rule out asking for aid in the future.

“The option is there, and it would be absurd to rule it out for all time,” he said, echoing remarks he made last month. “But at this point we believe that it is not necessary.”

Rajoy has faced pressure from Spain’s international partners to seek a European Union bailout, but has resisted so far, helped by the easing of the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.