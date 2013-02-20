FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Rajoy says no relaxation on turning around economy
February 20, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Rajoy says no relaxation on turning around economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday said his government would not relax its efforts to turn around the Spanish economy.

“The first objective of this government is to turn around this situation... No green shoots or passing clouds or early spring, the reality is terribly hard,” Rajoy said during his first speech on the state of the nation since taking office in December 2011.

“To those who are asking for relaxation, not a minute of relaxation or calmness. This has just started. The road to creating jobs is a long one,” he added.

