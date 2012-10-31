FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Rajoy says crisis needs domestic and European solutions
October 31, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Rajoy says crisis needs domestic and European solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain will come out of its current crisis through a combination of domestic reforms and policy decisions taken at a European level, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in parliament on Wednesday.

“Overcoming the crisis depends on national reforms but also European policies,” Rajoy said.

The Spanish leader has kept financial markets guessing as to whether he will ask for a financial rescue from the European Union.

“The European Union is moving, but at a pace that can seem desperately slow to some of us,” he also said.

