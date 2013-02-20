FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Rajoy says will soon present new fiscal reforms
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Rajoy says will soon present new fiscal reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday said he would soon present a new series of fiscal reforms to boost job creation for young people and reduce the tax burden on small and medium-sized companies.

“The government will launch a second wave of reforms that will target growth and job creation... It will be measures of economic stimulus,” Rajoy said during his speech on the state of the nation.

He said small companies would be given the possibility to delay payments of the consumer tax they collect on behalf of the state and they would also be able to tap new credit lines backed by the Treasury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.