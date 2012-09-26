FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain dedicated to fiscal reform, sacrifice must be spread-Rajoy
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Spain dedicated to fiscal reform, sacrifice must be spread-Rajoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spain is committed to fiscal and structural reforms and all parts of Spanish society will need to make sacrifices to achieve these ends, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday.

“We know what we have to do, and since we know it, we’re doing it. We also know this entails a lot of sacrifices distributed ... evenly throughout the Spanish society,” Rajoy said during an address to the Americas Society in New York.

Violent protests in Madrid against tough economic reforms and growing secession talk in the wealthy Catalonia region have increased the pressure on the government to seek external aid to help get public finances in order.

Spain has been reluctant to seek help, but in an interview with the Wall Street Journal this week, Rajoy said he would seek a bailout if Spanish debt financing costs remained too high for too long.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.