UPDATE 1-Egan-Jones cuts Spain rating again, to CCC-plus

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Rating agency Egan-Jones on Wednesday cut Spain’s sovereign rating to CCC-plus from B, pushing the country’s debt deep into speculative territory as the beleaguered banking system continues to weigh.

The rating cut, Egan-Jones’s fifth for Spain this year, carries a negative outlook.

“As we expected, Spain requested support for its banking sector and will probably need cash for weaker provinces,” Egan-Jones said in a statement.

“Watch for more requests for support from the banks and money creation,” it added.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks, and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once independent audits report in just over a week.

Fitch last week slashed Spain’s credit rating by three notches to BBB and agency signaled it could make further cuts as the cost of restructuring the country’s troubled banking system spirals.

Standard & Poor’s cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches to BBB-plus from A in April.

Spain has an A3 rating from Moody’s Investors Service. All three of those agencies have a negative outlook on Spain’s rating, as well.

Spain is working to trim spending, but economists fret those very austerity measures could delay a return to growth.