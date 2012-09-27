FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egan-Jones cuts Spain rating further into junk
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

Egan-Jones cuts Spain rating further into junk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Egan-Jones on Thursday cut Spain’s sovereign rating further into junk status, citing the country’s faltering banks and struggling regional governments.

The agency cut Spain to CC from CC-plus, deep into speculative territory, for Egan-Jones’ seventh downgrade of the sovereign so far this year.

“Spain will inevitably be faced with (additional payments) to support a portion (of) its banking sector and for its weaker provinces,” Egan-Jones said in a statement.

The downgrade comes as markets are awaiting word on a rating review from Moody’s Investors Service, which is expected to render a verdict on the country by the end of the month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.