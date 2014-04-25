FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch raises Spain's rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
#Market News
April 25, 2014

Fitch raises Spain's rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings raised Spain’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings to “BBB+” from “BBB”, saying the country’s financing conditions had improved and economic outlook was less uncertain.

The ratings agency said Spain's fiscal track record over the past two years had been strong and the risk of Spanish banks further burdening the government had diminished. (r.reuters.com/zaw78v)

“Spain’s balance-of-payments adjustment has been driven by robust export performance as well as domestic demand contraction,” Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

Fitch also raised Spain’s country ceiling to ‘AA+’ from ‘AA’. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

