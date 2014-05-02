FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch raises Madrid, Barcelona ratings to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Fitch raises Madrid, Barcelona ratings to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings raised the long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings of Spain’s Madrid and Barcelona to “BBB+” from “BBB.”

Fitch said the ratings of Barcelona reflected the city’s strong budgetary performance and debt metrics.

Madrid's ratings reflected its enhanced budgetary performance and debt stabilization, Fitch said in a statement. (r.reuters.com/han98v)

Fitch has also affirmed its short-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) for the cities at ‘F2’. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.