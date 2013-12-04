FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's revises Spain gov't bond outlook to stable from negative
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2013 / 9:52 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's revises Spain gov't bond outlook to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday revised the outlook on Spain’s government bond rating to stable from negative, citing a rebalancing of and a brighter medium-term view for the country’s economy.

Moody’s also affirmed Spain’s Baa3 government bond rating.

Among the key drivers behind the outlook revision, Moody’s said in a statement, were “evidence of a sustained rebalancing of the Spanish economy and improving medium-term economic prospects, which supports Moody’s view that Spain’s public finances are on a slowly improving trend.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.