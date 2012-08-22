UPDATE 1-S&P says a full Spain bailout would not affect ratings

(Adds background, details)

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday said that Spain’s sovereign ratings would be unaffected if the government asks for a full bailout as it struggles to meet its fiscal responsibilities.

Spain has already asked for help for its struggling banks but has so far not asked for international assistance to service its sovereign debt, even though its 10-year government bond yields have broken above 7 percent a number of times in recent weeks, a level many consider unsustainable.

“Should Spain decide to request a full bailout, this would, in our view, constitute an official acknowledgement that the government is facing ongoing risks to financing itself in the capital markets at sustainable rates,” S&P said in a statement.

“However, we think that the potentially advantageous terms Spain could receive under a full bailout could enhance the chances of success of Spain’s already ambitious and politically challenging fiscal and economic reform agenda.”

Spain is expected to try to negotiate a “bailout lite,” perhaps on better terms than the international rescues for Greece, Portugal and Ireland, and without being forced out of the debt market.

S&P rates Spain BBB-plus with a negative outlook. Moody’s Investors Service rates Spain Baa3, and Fitch rates the country BBB. All three of those ratings are investment grade, albeit not by much.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy recently announced a 65 billion euro cost-cutting package to try to reduce the budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product by 2012.

But doubts remain over whether the government can hit its targets as the economy contracts and unemployment has stuck for months at around a quarter of the work force.

Rajoy has said he will not decide on whether to ask for more European aid until the European Central Bank provides more details about the conditions for a rescue.

The European Central Bank has indicated it could intervene in the bond market to lower sovereign bond yields of country’s such as Spain, but only if a country has asked for similar help from Europe’s rescue funds first.

Among the options for aid for Spain are European rescue funds -- the EFSF or its permanent replacement the ESM -- purchasing its bonds on the primary or secondary markets, or providing precautionary credit lines.