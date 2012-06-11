FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P: Bank bail-out does not affect Spain's rating
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

S&P: Bank bail-out does not affect Spain's rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s said on Monday that a decision by the Spanish government to seek a bailout for its ailing banking sector did not immediately affect the country’s rating.

The money sought by Spain “covers our estimate of the provisioning shortfall in both our base case and a scenario of accelerated recognition of 2012-2013 credit losses ... and our expectations when we downgraded Spain on April 26, 2012,” S&P said in a statement.

Standard & Poor’s currently rates Spain BBB-plus. Moody’s Investors Service rates Spain A3, and Fitch rates the country BBB. All three of those ratings carry negative outlooks.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs, once independent audits report in just over a week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.