S&P: Bank bail-out does not affect Spain's rating

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s said on Monday that a decision by the Spanish government to seek a bailout for its ailing banking sector did not immediately affect the country’s rating.

The money sought by Spain “covers our estimate of the provisioning shortfall in both our base case and a scenario of accelerated recognition of 2012-2013 credit losses ... and our expectations when we downgraded Spain on April 26, 2012,” S&P said in a statement.

Standard & Poor’s currently rates Spain BBB-plus. Moody’s Investors Service rates Spain A3, and Fitch rates the country BBB. All three of those ratings carry negative outlooks.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs, once independent audits report in just over a week.