Spain court asks ex-IMF director Rato to post 18 mln euro bond

MADRID, May 21 (Reuters) - A Spanish court on Thursday ordered Rodrigo Rato, a former IMF chief and economy minister, to pay 18 million euros ($20 million) as a condition for his bank accounts to be unfrozen during a money-laundering investigation.

Rato, a former leading light in the ruling conservative People’s Party (PP), has become an embarrassment to the government in an election year. The inquiry into his tax affairs for suspected fraud and asset-stripping follows other judicial investigations.

A separate case examining what investigators believe was the flawed 2011 flotation of bailed-out Bankia, where Rato was chairman, is also under way.

Magistrates are also looking into the alleged widespread misuse of company credit cards for personal expenses during Rato’s tenure at the bank.

He denies wrongdoing in both cases.

Spain’s two leading parties are expected to suffer heavy losses in this weekend’s municipal and regional elections, reflecting Spaniards’ weariness with economic hardship and political corruption. ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary; Editing by Mark Heinrich)