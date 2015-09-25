FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC's QuironSalud studying partial sale of property assets
September 25, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

CVC's QuironSalud studying partial sale of property assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spanish hospital group QuironSalud, which is 61 percent owned by private equity firm CVC, is studying the sale of part of its real estate assets, a company spokesman said.

“It’s a deal we’re looking at,” the spokesman for QuironSalud said.

The company owns more than 40 hospitals in Spain and its real estate assets are worth around 600 million euros in total($671 million), two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

It is studying the sale of 49.9 percent of the assets, which would be grouped into a special purpose vehicle, the sources said. ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Carlos Ruano and Paul Day)

