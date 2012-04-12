FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain health, education reforms to pass this month-Rajoy
April 12, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Spain health, education reforms to pass this month-Rajoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s government will pass health and education reforms later this month, in the country’s latest measures to cut spending and meet difficult deficit reduction targets, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in Warsaw on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference after a bilateral meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Rajoy also strongly rebuffed the idea that Spain would need a bailout despite the recent spike in its borrowing costs.

“Spain will not be rescued. The alarm is unjustified,” he said.

The reforms to be passed this month are meant to give Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, which control health and education spending, more flexibility to make cuts in those areas and save an estimated 10 billion euros a year.

