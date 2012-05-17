FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Treasury to back regions' financing by July-gov't
May 17, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

Spain's Treasury to back regions' financing by July-gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday the state would introduce a mechanism backing the financing needs of the country’s 17 autonomous regions by July.

Spain’s regions are either locked out of capital markets or face punitive levels to finance their debt needs. The leaders of many regions have urged the central government for help to try and reduce their borrowing costs.

“By early July, there will be a mechanism from the state to provide a financial coverage to the autonomous regions but conditioned to meeting strictly the deficit targets,” Montoro said at a news conference after a meeting with the representatives of the regions in Madrid.

