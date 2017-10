MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) - The budget plans for all of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions, except for the northern region of Asturias, were approved on Thursday by the central government, an official for the north-western region of Galicia said.

The budget plans are key in the country’s attempts to slash its public deficit to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product this year from 8.5 percent in 2011. The regions make up around 50 percent of overall public spending.