Spain to fund region debt with 8 bln eur bank loans

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - Spain will fund a new liquidity mechanism to help the regions repay their debts through an 8-billion-euro bank loan, limiting the impact of the instrument on the Treasury to 4 billion euros ($4.92 billion), the Secretary for Economy said on Friday.

“There is an agreement with the banks which would be ready to extend an additional funding of this quantity (of 8 billion euros),” said Fernando Jimenez Latorre during a news conference.

“We add the 6 billion euros announced from the state lottery and there would be another 4 billion euros from the coffer of the Treasury,” he also said, adding the issuance calendar of the Treasury would not be altered by the liquidity needs of the autonomous communities.