Spain PM says European aid petition not imminent
October 2, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Spain PM says European aid petition not imminent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday that a request for European aid was not imminent after a report, citing European Union sources, said the country could request help as soon as next weekend.

Rajo also said he had agreed a fiscal consolidation path for next year with regional leaders.

He also said they had agreed to discuss how to share the deficit cutting burden between the central government and regions.

Spain’s 17 regions, along with local administrations, account for around 50 percent of the country’s public spending.

