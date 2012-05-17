FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalonia, other regions agree spending cuts Spain
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Catalonia, other regions agree spending cuts Spain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) - Highly indebted Spanish region Catalonia said on Thursday it had reached a deal with the central government on spending cuts as Spain races to control finances in its autonomous communities and reassure investors it can meet fiscal targets.

Another region, Valencia, which paid a high price to issue short-term debt earlier this month, hinted its spending plans would also be approved by the central government on Thursday and called for the state to underwrite its bonds by the summer.

All 17 highly-devolved Spanish regions were meeting with Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro to seek approval for their revenue and spending plans for this year or face intervention by the central government.

Spain’s biggest risks are its troubled banking system and overspending regions as it tries to prove it is fiscally healthy and keep from being dragged deeper into the euro zone debt crisis.

“I can confirm that the plan will be approved tonight,” a spokesman for the Catalan regional government told Reuters, referring to the region’s budget, which includes 1.5 billion euros in spending cuts this year.

Valencia and Catalonia are Spain’s two most indebted regions, both with debt equalling 20 percent of their yearly economic output. Catalonia represents a fifth of the Spanish economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.