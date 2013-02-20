Spain to impose yield cap for regional debt

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Spanish government plans to impose a yield cap on debt sales by autonomous regions that are not getting funding from its regional liquidity mechanism, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Wednesday.

The government aims to prevent regions from borrowing in debt markets where the premium paid is more than 100bp above where Spain issues debt.

The last public debt deal by a Spanish region priced well above this new cap limit, however.

Spain’s capital region Madrid priced a EUR1bn February 2018 bond in late January, 190bp over the Spanish government’s 4.5% January 2018 bond.

The cap is not yet effective, and is still to be formally approved by government, the spokesperson said.

Nine regions have so far requested aid from the government via its regional liquidity fund, forcing the government to increase the fund to EUR23bn in 2012, up EUR5bn from the amount budgeted for 2012.

Four regions were permitted by government to issue bonds and take out long-term loans earlier this week.

Galicia will be able to raise up to EUR1.02bn this way, while Madrid is permitted to borrow up to EUR2.27bn. In the north, the region of Aragon can raise up to EUR391m, and Navarra EUR261m. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)