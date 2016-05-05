FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault to build new car in Spain, invest over 600 mln euros
May 5, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Renault to build new car in Spain, invest over 600 mln euros

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault on Thursday said it had decided to invest over 600 million euros ($684.18 million) in a new project in Spain that includes building a new car and a new motor in its Valladolid plant in the north of the country.

The 2017-2020 project would exceed Renault’s previous two investment plans in Spain, a company spokesman said, without giving any more details.

Its largest previous investment in the country had been 600 million euros. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

