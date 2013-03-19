FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Renta Corporacion says may file for insolvency
March 19, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Renta Corporacion says may file for insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - Trading in the shares of Spanish property firm Renta Corporacion was suspended on Tuesday after the company said its board was meeting today to study filing for insolvency.

Shares in the company, which had 159 million euros ($206 million) of debt in 2012, closed on Monday down 3.4 percent at 0.57 euros.

Spanish property companies are struggling to make debt payments as a prolonged downturn in the real estate market hits business and prices. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
